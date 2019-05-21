Milford Senior Center calendar: May 27-June 2

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The Center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, May 27 — The Center will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 28 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance, chess; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club, 1,000 WhiteWomen by Jim Fergus; 1 Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group, Club C meeting followed by Bingo; 4:15 Yoga.

Wednesday, May 29 — 9:30 a.m. Beading, Tai Chi Intermediate; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Tai Chi Beginner; 1 French Class, Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group, Turbocharge Your Vitality with Step On It.

Thursday, May 30 — 9:05 Yoga; 10 Chess, 1st, 3rd and 5th weeks of the month, Writers Unlimited; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Music is more than Melody, Wii Bowling, Knitting group, Bingo.

Friday, May 31 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call front desk for an appointment 203-877-5131; 9:30-12:30 Creative Arts Show; 9:30 Stretch, Move and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing Class, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; Pickleball Easygoing play only. Beginners welcome; 1 Chess 2nd and 4th weeks of the month.

Sunday, June 2 — Open from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The Center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: May 27-31

Monday, Closed for Memorial Day; Tuesday, breaded chicken with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables; Wednesday, roast pork with gravy, macaroni and cheese, green beans; Thursday, swedish meatballs over egg noodles, broccoli; Friday, breaded fish with lemon and tartar, cole slaw, roasted potatoes.

Trips

May 29, My Name is Ben at Norma Terris, $82; June 16, Godspell at Ivoryton, $70; June 18 New York Botanical Gardens, $115; June 23, Waitress at Bushnell, $98; Aug. 4-7, The Finger Lakes tour; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia, Gettysburg.