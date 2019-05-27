Novel Approach: A breathless summer thriller

“Denial. It’s the only thing that keeps most of us from losing our sanity.” — Heena Rathore P.

Classism isn’t exactly a new literary device and yet the pull of a haves vs. the have-nots never fails to captivate readers. Our latest read brings us to the charming coastal getaway of Littleport, Maine, where the locals depend on the wealthy guests for survival.

The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda

Miranda’s latest thriller arrives just in time for an exhilarating read to break up the sleepy monotony of the summer heat. Avery Greer is a local girl who counts her lucky stars that Sadie Loman, the daughter of one of the wealthy landowning summer residents, has chosen her to be her best friend. After a decade of unlikely friendship, Avery’s world is turned upside down when Sadie suddenly turns up dead on the beach while the rest of her circle are partying on the other side of town.

A year later Avery begins to question the initial police investigation after stumbling across something of Sadie’s and given the mysterious power outages and strange break-ins at the rentals, Avery might not be the only person trying to find out what happened to her friend. Miranda’s latest read will leave readers breathless as they find themselves ensnared in her narrative maze. Every turn of the page leads to a new plot twist and thriller fans will be stunned by the plot’s revelations until the last page.

From the book jacket…

“Typically, fierce friendships never develop between a local and a summer girl — but that’s just what happens with visitor Sadie Loman and Littleport resident Avery Greer. Each summer for almost a decade, the girls are inseparable — until Sadie is found dead.”

If you enjoy…

For readers who are new to Miranda’s work, consider one of her other novels, “All the Missing Girls;” Nicolette returns home after a decade away to find that another girl has gone missing, much like her childhood best friend who was never found. For Miranda fans looking for a new author, give “The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins a try.