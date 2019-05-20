Maroney highlights funding for veteran job training

Last week, state Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) toured Bead Industries and met with manufacturing industry professionals to highlight a program he introduced this legislative session to help veterans receive quality job training and find good manufacturing jobs. The Military to Machinist Program has also been included in the proposed Democratic budget.

“I am pleased to see that this program will be funded under the proposed Democratic budget,” said Maroney. “Making the transition from a military career to a civilian career can be very difficult and this program aims to not only make that transition easier, but also to ensure that our veterans are thriving in new manufacturing careers. This legislation will also help the manufacturing industry in Connecticut by introducing a pool of qualified, eager employees to further strengthen our state’s manufacturing industry and economy.”

The Democratic budget calls for allocating $250,000 each year for the Military to Machinist Program. The Democratic budget passed the Appropriations Committee and Finance Committee mandated committee deadline.

Steven Kennedy the Connecticut Team Leader at the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and Joe Carbone, President and CEO of The Workplace which would run the program, both agreed the prospects for this program are limitless. Carbone said this legislation will be advantageous to the manufacturing industry in Connecticut.

“Manufacturing is experiencing resurgence and employers require a skilled and knowledgeable workforce. This initiative will provide veterans with industry specific skills needed to succeed in manufacturing careers,” said Carbone. “Teamwork, communication and critical thinking skills are essential to manufacturing and we will help veterans demonstrate their skills and talents translate from military service.”

Kennedy added that many veterans will benefit greatly from this program, making the transition from a military career to a civilian career more seamless and less arduous.

“The transition from the military can be incredibly challenging. In addition to losing the strong social support provided by a military unit, the hard skills that some veterans gain during their military service do not necessarily translate well to civilian careers,” said Kennedy. “We are very glad to see SB 968 enjoying bipartisan support, in recognition of the great value that veterans can add to any market when they receive the proper training.”

The bill awaits state Senate action after passing the Veterans’ Affairs Committee in a bipartisan, unanimous vote on March 12.