MILFORD — Police said a 50-year-old Milford man found dead Sunday night at an Anderson Avenue house was involved in an “altercation” before his death.

Asked whether if it was a criminal investigation, Officer Michael Devito said, “”Yes, with the help of the medical examiner we are trying to determine how and why he died. He was in an altercation for sure, prior to his passing.”

Devito said a dozen people live on the rental property with six inside the house and six living outside in cars.

He said the confrontation was between the victim of others who lived on the property in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue, near Quarry Road.

Police know the identity of the man, but would not release his name until next of kin are told.

Devito said the body had some recent injuries that could be related to the confrontation.

The cause of death will help determine whether there are any criminal charges filed in the case.

“The circumstances of his death are undetermined at this point,” police said.

He said it’s unclear if the confrontation happened outside or in the house.

Some of those people live inside vehicles, Devito said. “One lady hasn’t come out of her car in two years.

The body was reported at 10:01 p.m. Sunday by a resident who lived there. The body found on a front ramp of the house.

Police obtained warrants to search the property.

People who live on the property have been questioned. “Some people said they saw something, others did not,” Devito said.

“We will be maintaining a presence there until the cause of death has been determined.”

Crystal Crute, a neighbor, said the house owner had a habit of taking people in who were down on their luck.