Boys lacrosse: Foran Lions defeat Jonathan Law

Foran High defeated Jonathan Law, 18-3, in the regular-season finale for the Lions at Lawmen Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Brian Adkins’ Lions are 9-7.

Coach Mike Forget’s Lawmen are 4-11 with a road game set for Norwich Tech-Windham Tech at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Ethan McVoy (three assists), Logan Zahariades (assist) and Andrew Janik each scored four goals.

Matt Davidson had three goals, Brendan May two and Tyler Borer one.

Christian Piscitelli and Max Tavitian both had assists.

For Law, Austin Danville scored two goals.

Kyle Kosh scored a goal and Jack Chizmadia had an assist.

Law’s Brett Pisani had 17 saves.

Foran’s Simon Collete made five stops.

FORAN 18, LAW 3

Foran 2 6 8 2 – 18

Law 2 0 0 1 – 3

Shots: Foran 58; Law 15

Records: Foran 9-7, Law 4-11