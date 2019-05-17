Softball: Foran closes regular season with win over Shelton

MILFORD — Kendall LaMorte led a Foran High’s 13-hit attack when coach Julie Johnson’s Lions defeated Shelton High, 10-8, on Friday.

LaMorte had three hits.

Mary Grace Weissauer and Leigh Howland hit doubles for Foran (11-9).

Maggie Carlucci had a double for the Gaelettes (11-9).

FORAN 10, SHELTON 8

Shelton 2300120- 8 16 3

Foran 220105X- 10 13 1

Batteries: Foran- Makenna Prete (W, 11-9) and Kendall LaMorte. Shelton- Julia Krijgsman and Bry Heuser

Records: Foran 11-9, Shelton 11-9