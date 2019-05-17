Baseball: Law’s Vinny Schulte doubles in winning runs

MILFORD — Vinny Schulte had a gamewinning two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to carry Jonathan Law to a 7-6 victory over Xavier of Middletown on Friday. 

Garrett Tutlis drove in two runs for coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen (9-11). 

Tyler Lappe and Luke Lappe each had two RBIfor Xavier (10-10). 

Zach Merchant, Tutlis and Schulte had doubles for Law. 

LAW 7, XAVIER 6 

Xavier 100 020 3  6R 9H 1E 

Law     210 200 2  7R 9H 1E 

Batteries: Law-Merchant, Goglia (WP) and Schulte; Xavier-Famislietti, Powers (LP) and T. Lappe 

Records: Law 9-11, Xavier 10-10  

