Baseball: Law’s Vinny Schulte doubles in winning runs

MILFORD — Vinny Schulte had a game–winning two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to carry Jonathan Law to a 7-6 victory over Xavier of Middletown on Friday.

Garrett Tutlis drove in two runs for coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen (9-11).

Tyler Lappe and Luke Lappe each had two RBIs for Xavier (10-10).

Zach Merchant, Tutlis and Schulte had doubles for Law.

LAW 7, XAVIER 6

Xavier 100 020 3 6R 9H 1E

Law 210 200 2 7R 9H 1E

Batteries: Law-Merchant, Goglia (WP) and Schulte; Xavier-Famislietti, Powers (LP) and T. Lappe

Records: Law 9-11, Xavier 10-10