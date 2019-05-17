Baseball: Law’s Vinny Schulte doubles in winning runs

MILFORD — Vinny Schulte had a game–winning two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to carry Jonathan Law to a 7-6 victory over Xavier of Middletown on Friday.
Garrett Tutlis drove in two runs for coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen (9-11).
Tyler Lappe and Luke Lappe each had two RBIs for Xavier (10-10).
Zach Merchant, Tutlis and Schulte had doubles for Law.
LAW 7, XAVIER 6
Xavier 100 020 3 6R 9H 1E
Law 210 200 2 7R 9H 1E
Batteries: Law-Merchant, Goglia (WP) and Schulte; Xavier-Famislietti, Powers (LP) and T. Lappe
Records: Law 9-11, Xavier 10-10
