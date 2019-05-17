Girls tennis: Lady Lawmen topple Guilford High

MILFORD — Jonathan Law defeated Guilford High, 4-3, on Thursday when coach Christopher Kulenych’s Lady Lawmen upped their mark to 11-8. Over the 7-9 Indians.

Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Emily Dietzko 6-1, 6-1; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Kiera Stankewich 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Hannah Dietzko 6-2, 6-4; Emma Mullet (G) def. Diya Daruka 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Allie Stankewich/Charlotte Zimmer (G) def. Amelia Mower/Jenna Stash 6-4, 6-0; Morgan Manuso/Veronica Zimmer (G) def. Bridget Sanchez/Sophie Maselli 6-3, 6-2; Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus (L) def. Lea Chaudan/Alexa Gabriel 6-2, 7-5.