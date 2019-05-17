Boys tennis: Foran Lions defeat East Haven

Foran High turned back East Haven, 4-3, on Thursday.

Coach Alan Sterns’ Lions improved to 6-13.

Foran swept singles play.

The No. 2 doubles match between the Lions’ Danny Abate and Jared O’Sullivan and East Haven’s Dan Murtagh and Fabricio Bugati was a barnburner, with the Easties taking a 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), (10-8) decision.

Singles: Ryan Money (F) def. Marchello Delucia (EH) 6-0, 6-0; Nico Esposito (F) def. Matt Gaudioso (EH) 6-2, 6-4; Connor Rowe (F) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski (EH) 6-2, 6-0; Petie Mata (F) def. Minh Trinh (EH) 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Joe Brown/Mat Divito (EH) def. Eric Levesque/Alex Mingrone (F) 6-1, 6-4; Dan Murtagh/Fabricio Bugati (EH) def. Danny Abate/Jared O’Sullivan (F) 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), (10-8); Gabe Olszewski/Matt Battaglino (EH) def. Patrick Semana/Stephen Urquia (F) 6-3, 6-4.