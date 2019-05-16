Ferraro leads bipartisan agreement on off-shore wind energy plan

State Rep. Charles Ferraro, the House Republican leader on the Energy and Technology Committee, helped negotiate bipartisan legislation that supports an offshore wind energy hub in New London that he says will generate renewable resources and create jobs through a public-private partnership that will revitalize the city’s vital port and state pier.

The legislation, HB 7156 AAC The Procurement of Energy Derived from Offshore Wind, was passed in the House and sent to the Senate.

“My goal on the Energy and Technology Committee was to help reduce the cost of electricity for Connecticut residents and businesses and this legislation will get us going in that direction,” said Ferraro. “I’m proud of the bipartisan work we have accomplished with this legislation and the new industry and jobs it will create. I look forward to seeing off-shore wind expand to New Haven and Bridgeport, which will be great for the communities of West Haven, Milford, and Orange.”