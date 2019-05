On May 8, the students in Tom Acri’s second period social studies class at West Shore Middle School held a dinner to raise money for Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities, a nonprofit group that provides trained service dogs to U.S. veterans through its Project Heal program.

The class had hoped to bring in between $500 and $1,000. Instead, they raised more than $2,000.

“The kids were great,” Acri said.

