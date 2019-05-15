Girls tennis: Foran High defeats Platt Tech

MILFORD — Foran High defeated Platt Tech, 6-1, on Wednesday.
Coach Melissa Kaminski’s Lions are 12-6.
Coach Jill Baronowski’s Panthers are 4-13.
Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Juliana Pinto 8-0; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Crystal Jacome 8-0; Kim Chiroy (PT) def. Alyssa Hills 8-2; Veda Lakkamraju (F) def. Te’Ajai Hall 8-3.
Doubles: Izzy Connelly/Natalie Hubler (F) def. Taelor Rose/Jessica Goodwin 8-1; Meghan Stokes/Daniya Chopra (F) def. Brianna Aguilar/Gabby Williamson 8-2; Kaitlyn Dalby/Devyn Weed (F) def. Ayline Irigoyen/Charlize Corriette 8-2.
