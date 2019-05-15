Softball: Jonathan Law shuts out Foran High

MILFORD — Town rivalries are emotional affairs. Some years more than others.

Jonathan Law came across town to earn a 7-0 victory over Foran High Wednesday afternoon.

Brianna Buccitti pitched a three-hitter for the Lady Lawmen, who posted multiple-run innings in the third, third and seventh.

Ho-Hum?

“This is a big deal,” Law coach Melanie Blude said. “These seniors have never swept Foran. They have never qualified for the SCC playoffs. Everyone wanted this win.”

Law improved to 13-6 with a game against Platt Tech remaining in the regular season.

The Black & Gold are 12-4 in the conference, with playoff quarterfinals scheduled to begin on Monday.

“My changeup was working well today,” said Buccitti, a right-handed sophomore. “I always know my defense has my back.”

Law’s all-senior outfield (left to right) of Ally Stein, Erica Boehm and Liz Harden each made plays on hard–hit fly balls off the bats of Hailey LaForte, Marguerite Collette and Alexa Mendillo.

“Law’s pitcher did a great job,” Foran coach Julie Johnson said after the Lions dipped to 10-9. “Defensively, they are outstanding. Falling behind like we did makes things more difficult.”

Senior Gina Boccamazzo doubled in classmate Cali Jolley, and Maddie Lula singled her home for a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

“Maddie is just crushing the ball,” Blude said of her sophomore second baseman. “Since 2005, I’ve never had a .500 hitter. Maddie was batting .525 coming into today and she had three more hits. What she is doing is ridiculous.”

Boccamazzo led off the third with a walk and Lula lined a double down the left field line. After Foran pitcher Makenna Prete caught a pop up, Buccitti lined a two-run single up the middle to double her advantage. It may have been more, but the Lions’ Kailey Loewenberg turned Hayden’s hot shot to second into an inning-ending double play.

Collette had led off the bottom of the second with a single. But, Stein in left got on her horse and outraced LaForte’s bid for extra bases with a catch against the fence.

Loewenberg opened the Foran third with a single to right. Buccitti then notched a pair of strikeouts around a fielder’s choice groundout and a walk to Mary Grace Weissauer.

Prete set down 9-of-10 batters in the middle innings, with only a Lula spoiling the stat line.

Foran’s next–best chance to breakthrough came in the sixth.

Jess Sanders worked out a 10-pitch walk to get things started.

Boccamazzo got out from behind the plate to make a fine play on Weissauer’s foul pop, but freshman Kendall LaMorte singled to right to put runners on the corners.

Boccamazzo threw down to Jolley covering second for a caught stealing, and then Buccitti enticed a fly ball out to the infield.

Law put the final touches on the win in the seventh.

Jolley doubled to the base of the fence in center to send Boehm, who had reached on an error, to third.

Freshman Courtney Hanson promptly singled in two runs, and later scored on Lula’s RBI groundout.

“Brianna was hitting her spots,” Blude said. “We do play well on defense on those fly balls and grounders. It was, and has been, a complete team effort all season.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Law’s Brianna Buccitti used her changeup to put away batters, striking out five. She pitched to contact in key spots and let her defense do its job. Buccitti also drove in two runs with a single

QUOTABLE

“Since 2005, I’ve never had a .500 hitter. Maddie (Lula) was batting .525 coming into today and she had three more hits. What she is doing is ridiculous.” — Law coach Melanie Blude

JONATHAN LAW 7, FORAN 0

Law 202 000 3–7-8-0

Foran 000 000 0–0-3-2

Batteries: Law-Brianna Buccitti (WP) and Gina Boccamazzo; Foran-Makenna Prete (LP) and Kendall LaMorte

Records: Law 13-6; Foran 10-9