Novel Approach: Secrets in the mud

“Man is not what he thinks he is, he is what he hides.” ― André Malraux

Secrets swirl about the muddy creeks of the Mississippi Delta in “The Gone Dead” by Chanelle Benz. Travel down to the sticky heat of the South for our latest review.

The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz

In her debut novel, Chanelle Benz coaxes readers to wander through a crumbling shack and Billie James’ memories when she returns to the Delta and her father’s home for the first time in 30 years since his death. Billie is an orphan, coming to collect on a small family inheritance left to her by her grandmother and her father. As Billie uses the funds her grandmother left her to repair the home she once shared with her father, she tries to learn more about him by speaking to locals who once knew him; and discovers that she went missing on the day he died. As Billie tries to learn what actually happened to her father, she finds herself faced with a tight-lipped town and relatives unwilling to give her details about her father’s abrupt death. Even a man who was once a close family friend and whose own family is deeply entwined with with hers works to push Billie away from the truth and the desolate small town.

Benz weaves Billie’s story from multiple perspectives, providing a rich narrative that leaves readers trapped under her spell, long after the last page.

From the book jacket…

“Billie James’ inheritance isn’t much: a little money and a shack in the Mississippi Delta. The house once belonged to her father, a renowned black poet who died unexpectedly when Billie was four years old. Though Billie was there when the accident happened, she has no memory of that day — and she hasn’t been back to the South since.”

If you enjoy…

For readers looking to find themselves enveloped in more small town mysteries, crack the spine on “All the Missing Girls” by Megan Miranda. Ten years after leaving her hometown Nicolette returns to find that another girl has gone missing, much like her childhood best friend who was never found.