Benefit concert features Penny Lane Band

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull will be hosting a benefit concert in support of area food pantries on Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m.

The group Yesterday Today, which features members of the Penny Lane Band, will perform a mixture of British Invasion and Sixties Classic Rock songs.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, with children under the age of 12 admitted free of charge. Tickets may be reserved in advance either by phone at 203-878-7508, 203-375-1503, or via email (Sam.Sutter@optonline.net).

Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be appreciated and gladly accepted.