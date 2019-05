John Rossetti was the medalist when the Lions defeated Wilbur Cross, 186-207, at Alling Memorial in New Haven on Monday.

Rossetti shot a 41, as coach Frank Griffin’s team improved to 4-9.

Chris Ricci was at 43, Lucas Tuozzola at 46 and Miles O’Sullivan fired a 56.

Leading Wilbur Cross (5-10) were Kyle Sundland (51), Elijah Cherry (51), Jose Rivera (52) and Simon Modina-Pinango (63).