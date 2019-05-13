Girl Scouts of CT elects new members to board of directors

Girl Scouts of Connecticut elected new members to its Board of Directors and renewed terms of returning members at its annual meeting held on April 28. The current Girl Scouts of Connecticut Board of Directors now includes (new members and positions in bold):

Officers:

President: Sheryl Sleeva, head of New Ventures, Digital Network Services

1st Vice President: Nicole Sandford, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP

2nd Vice President: Liz McGovern, benefits advisor at Aflac Insurance

3rd Vice President: Virginia Giuffré, retired, former senior vice president, Wealth Management Advisor

Treasurer: Susan Brosseau, CPA, chief financial officer, Ädelbrook Behavioral and Developmental Services

Secretary: Diana Mahoney, director Planning, Scheduling & Contract Services, Eversource

Members-at-large:

Richard Abrams, financial advisor and managing director, UBS Wealth Management.

Sarah Broderick, former chief operating officer and CFO of Vice Media

Michele Etzel, CFO and executive vice president of National Graphics, Inc.

Erica Evans Gioffre, head of client engagement at Hirtle Callaghan

Jonna Gerken, deputy global transitions manager, Pratt and Whitney

Elizabeth Haynes, financial advisor, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Bill James, financial advisor, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Leslie Jenkins, director of retail and healing arts at Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health

Lisette Martinez, chief diversity officer, Yale-New Haven Health

Adrienne Parkmond, Esq., chief operating officer of The Workplace

Pamela Scagliarini, chief operating officer of Bridgeport Hospital and senior vice president for Yale New Haven Health System

Carol Quinn Toomey, client account lead for State of Connecticut, Accenture

Zulma Toro, president, Central Connecticut State University

Desiree Wolfe, senior vice president and director of marketing at Webster Bank, N.A.

Girl members at large:

Jessica Browne of New Fairfield

Juliana Fabrizi of Westbrook

Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins of West Hartford

Eliza Stanley, Armonk, NY/Greenwich

Emeritus Board Member, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz

The new board consists of lifelong Girl Scouts, community leaders, nonprofit and corporative executives, and many board veterans. The board members will use their experiences in Girl Scouting, finance, communications, government, education, technology, marketing, and more to lead the state’s largest girl-focused organization.

“It’s wonderful to have a group of diverse, skilled community leaders, executives, and dedicated Girl Scouts on our Board of Directors,” said CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut, Mary Barneby. “I am confident that this incoming board will also combine their skills and expertise to enhance and expand the lives of girls throughout Connecticut.”