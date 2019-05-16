Milford Concert Band kicks off summer concert series

The Milford Concert Band kicks off their 27th annual Summer Coastal concert series: Harbor Lights/Summer Nights on Friday, June 21, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Rotary Pavilion at Fowler Field.

The concert is co-hosted by Milford Chamber of Commerce and Milford City Hall.

This year’s feature piece is the Giuseppe Verdi symphonic band arrangement of selections from the Grand Opera, AIDA. The band also performs a variety of pop, jazz, Broadway, patriotic, and family fun favorites.

New players of all ages and abilities are welcome to rehearse and play with the Milford Concert Band, including local middle and high school students. Rehearsals are Mondays, at 7:30 p.m. at the Fowler Memorial Building next to the library.

The band begins its season performing at the Memorial Day pre-parade ceremonies at the Milford Green on Sunday, May 26, at 1:30 p.m. by the Gazebo.

Every Monday evening in late June and August the Milford Concert Band will play concerts at the beaches throughout Milford. For the full schedule, visit the band’s Facebook page.