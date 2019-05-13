Milford Senior Center calendar: May 20-26

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The Center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, May 20 — 9:30 arts and craft, laughter yoga; 10:30 ballroom aerobics; 11 zumba gold; 1 bingo, mahjongg, scrabble, art class, 1-3 super bingo; 4 stretch, strengthen and stabilize, line dance; 6:30 model railroad group.

Tuesday, May 21 — 9:15 beginner’s line dance, chess group; 9:30 stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 10 gospel choir, ceramics; 10:30 osteoporosis preventative exercise class; 11 MSC book club May 28: 1,000 White Woman, by Jim Fergus; 1 Grotesque photos of Amazing Architectural Sculptures, tap dance, quilting, Club C meeting followed by bingo; 4:15 yoga.

Wednesday, May 22 — 9:30 beading, intermediate tai chi; 10 MSC band rehearsal, country western line dance, beginner tai chi; 1 French, bingo, Wii bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group, The Note Ables Band Concert.

Thursday, May 23 — 9:05 yoga; 10 chess, Writer’s Unlimited; 10:30 line dance, qi gong; 11 Italian cultural class; 1 Music is more than Melody, Wii bowling, knitting group, bingo.

Friday, May 24 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call 203-877-5131; 9:30 stretch, move and stabilize, meditation; 10 ceramics, creative writing; 10:45 yoga dance; 1 Pickleball beginners, chess.

Sunday, May 26 — The Center is open from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The Center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: May 20-24

Monday, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn; Tuesday, chicken marsala, egg noodles, green beans; Wednesday, sausage and peppers, pasta side, tossed salad; Thursday, sliced turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables; Friday, grilled hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad.

Trips

May 29, My Name is Ben at Norma Terris, $82; June 16, Godspell at Ivoryton, $70; June 23, Waitress at Bushnell, $98; Aug. 4-7, The Finger Lakes tour; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia, Gettysburg.