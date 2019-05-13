Beth-El Center honors community champions

Beth-El Center’s annual ‘Light the Way’ Spring Gala fundraiser on Saturday, June 1, will include an awards ceremony to honor longtime supporters with Beth-El Champion Awards.

The Champion Awards recognize and honor an individual and a business that has shown exemplary commitment and has made longstanding contributions to Beth-El Center and their mission to alleviate homelessness and hunger in the Milford community.

The Beth-El Individual ‘Champion Award’ will be given to Richard Meisenheimer, managing director of the Meisenheimer Foundation in Milford. Meisenheimer served on Beth-El’s board of directors for six years and continues to serve on Beth-El’s advisory committee. His individual donations and funds from the Meisenheimer Foundation have been used to directly support and grow The Center’s emergency shelter and soup kitchen services and have positioned them to provide growing services such as their Outreach and Engagement program.

According to Jenn Paradis, Beth-El’s executive director, “Rich is a generous and caring person who has been one of the Center’s most ardent supporters. He’s been a committed and valued advocate for many years — a role model of an ideal Board member. We’re grateful for him and the impact he’s had on our organization.”

The Beth-El Business ‘Champion Award’ will be bestowed on Bobette Moore and Gary Caulfield, co-owners of Bobette’s Take Out in Milford. More than 10 years ago, Bobette’s Take Out started their ‘Butternut Buddy Month’ annual tradition where a portion of their butternut squash soup sales is donated to Beth-El Center every February.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Bobette’s Take Out for their long term fundraising commitment to the Beth-El Center,” said Paradis. “As a small business, they’ve truly shown their care for people experiencing homeless and hunger in our area.”

Gala and awards ceremony tickets are $100 per person. To become an event sponsor or purchase tickets, visit bethelmilford.org/gala or call 203-876-0747.

To date, the Gala’s majors sponsors include: Gold Level Sponsor Subway; Silver Level Sponsors: Bismark Construction, Meisenheimer Foundation, Milford Rotary, Suzanne & Michael Lyngaas and Thom & Shelley Bach.