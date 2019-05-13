Amateur Radio field day June 22-23

The Woodmont Amateur Radio Association, a.k.a. WARA, will be participating in Amateur Radio “Field Day” June 22, from 2 to 9 p.m. and June 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Trubee Doolittle Park (in the Borough of Woodmont), at the intersection of Beach Avenue and Wall Street in Milford.

The event is free and open to the public.

Members will be available to answer questions, explain what is happening and perform demonstrations. One transmitter will be allocated for members of the public to “Get on The Air” with assistance from a licensed operator.