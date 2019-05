The Barnum Festival Ringmaster’s Golf Classic at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course, Fairfield, will take place on Thursday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 18-hole game will award prizes for 1st and 2nd place, as well as longest drive and closet to the pin.

Lunch is included before teeing off, followed by a cocktail hour and dinner.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. Player fee is $250.

For more information and tickets: BarnumFestival.com or 203-367-8495.