Softball: Law’s Brianna Buccitti shuts down Sheehan

MILFORD — Brianna Buccitti threw a two-hit shutout at Sheehan High when coach Melanie Bludes’ Lady Lawmen defeated the Titans 9-0 on Friday. 

Cali Jolley had two hits, including a three-run home run, as Law improved to 11-6. 

Gina Boccamazzo and Maddie Lula each had two hits. 

Buccitti struck out 8. 

Lauren Lindberg had a double for Sheehan. 

JONATHAN LAW 9, SHEEHAN 0 

Sheehan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0    0 2 1 

Law         1 5 0 1 2 0 0     9 11 2 

Batteries: Law-Brianna Buccitti (9-6) and Gina Boccamazzo; Sheehan-Jada Math and Lauren Lindberg 

Facebook Comments