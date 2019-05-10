Softball: Law’s Brianna Buccitti shuts down Sheehan

MILFORD — Brianna Buccitti threw a two-hit shutout at Sheehan High when coach Melanie Bludes’ Lady Lawmen defeated the Titans 9-0 on Friday.
Cali Jolley had two hits, including a three-run home run, as Law improved to 11-6.
Gina Boccamazzo and Maddie Lula each had two hits.
Buccitti struck out 8.
Lauren Lindberg had a double for Sheehan.
JONATHAN LAW 9, SHEEHAN 0
Sheehan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1
Law 1 5 0 1 2 0 0 9 11 2
Batteries: Law-Brianna Buccitti (9-6) and Gina Boccamazzo; Sheehan-Jada Math and Lauren Lindberg
Facebook Comments