MILFORD — Coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen scored a run in each of the final four innings to rally back and win a 7-6 decision from Career Magnet on Friday.

Mark Lombardi and Garrett Tutlis hit doubles, as Law improved to 7-10 with its second consecutive victory.

JONATHAN LAW 7, CAREER 6

Career 201 300 0 0 6R 5H 3E

Law 030 011 1 1 7R 5H 0E

Batteries: Law: Hertzog, Goglia, Deshmukh, WP-Baker (4) and Schulte, Pleimann (5); Career: Lugo, LP-Burgos (7) and Flores