Girls tennis: Law qualifies for state tournament

MILFORD — Jonathan Law qualified for the state tournament with a 6-1 victory over Hamden on Friday.

Coach Christopher Kulenych’ Lady Lawmen are now 10-7.

Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Maia Radcliffe 6-0, 6-0; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Vineeta Maran 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Isabella Alcazar 6-0, 6-0; Diya Daruka (L) def. Christine Nguyen 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Ava Albis/Caroline Alexander (H) def. Amelia Mower/Jenna Stash 6-1, 6-0; Bridget Sanchez/Sophie Maselli (L) def. Shamara Washington/Aleah Grindell 6-2, 6-0; Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus (L) def. Irene Zou/Rebecca Theroux 6-2, 6-1.