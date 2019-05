Milford Speaks Out will present a program on ‘Living Gay in a Straight World’ in honor of National LGBTQ month on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m., at the Fowler Building, 45 New Haven Avenue.

The program is part of Milford Speaks Out’s ongoing series, ‘The Otherness Project,’ aimed at breaking down barriers that separate people from one another.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit milfordspeaksout.org.