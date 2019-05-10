Muse Paintbar to open at CT Post mall

Muse Paintbar will be opening Saturday, June 1 at the Connecticut Post mall. With more than 30 locations in the northeast spanning from Maine to Virginia, Muse Paintbar combines painting instructions with a restaurant and bar, hosting painting sessions for all ages.

It will be located in the former Sundae Spa suite, and will include an exterior entrance near Target.

“We are thrilled to add Muse Paintbar to our lineup of entertainment options at the mall,” said Connecticut Post’s Marketing Manager Kelly Frantz.

Muse donates a percentage of its profits to local causes in all its retail communities.