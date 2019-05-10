Milford Police Department seeks donations for kids summer camp program

The Milford Police Department is looking for donations to send Milford youths, ages 8-13 to Channel 3 Kids Camp the week of July 21-26.

Some camp activities include swimming, digital media arts, performing arts, nature education, hiking, ropes courses, games and more. Transportation will be provided for all who attend this week-long sleepover camp in Andover, CT.

To make a donation, call the Milford Police Dept. Crime Prevention Unit at 203-874-2366. The original cost of the camp is $500 per child.

For more information on the camp, visit Channel3KidsCamp.org.