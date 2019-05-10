Milford Auxiliary boat begins patrol season

Milford Flotilla 24-03 members recently prepared the Auxiliary patrol boat 073 for launch by changing filters and fluids, repairing a hatch, adjusting valves, painting and organizing. The patrol boat began its patrol season on Thursday, May 9.

The 073 is on the water on both weeknights and weekends serving the community of Milford and assisting and training with the United States Coast Guard.

Those interested in serving in the Coast Guard Auxiliary on the water or in another capacity in Milford may contact Jeremy Moore, Flotilla staff officer for human resources at jeremymoorecgaux2403@outlook.com.