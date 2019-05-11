Maroney bill to create apprenticeship pathways to a college degree

Legislation that state Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) introduced that will create apprenticeship pathways to a bachelor’s degree has passed the state Senate by a bipartisan, unanimous vote. Maroney said a college degree is increasingly becoming a necessity for individuals looking for work. He said this legislation will broaden the field of individuals who have access to a bachelor’s degree and employment.

“By 2025, over 70 percent of the jobs in Connecticut will require a post-secondary credential. It is imperative that we ensure all of our young people have an equal opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree,” Maroney said. “This legislation will provide those who learn best outside the classroom with the opportunity to earn important college credits while also sharpening their skills in the workforce.”

Senate Bill 607, “An Act Concerning Apprenticeships Pathways to Earning a Bachelor’s Degree,” will give the authority to the Labor Department and the Board of Regents for Higher Education to establish a plan for nontraditional pathways to earning a bachelor’s degree at all state colleges and Charter Oak State College. Students will earn college credits for apprenticeship work. If enacted, The Labor Department and the Board of Regents for Higher Education will begin work on the plan on July 1, 2019 and have until the end of the year to finalize an apprenticeship pathways plan.

Prior to passing the state Senate, SB 607 was approved by the Higher Education and Employee Advancement Committee by a bipartisan, unanimous vote. SB 607 now awaits a vote by the state House of Representatives and a signature from Governor Ned Lamont.