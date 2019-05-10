Police: Milford parents took toddlers to RI to avoid DCF visit

Two Milford toddlers and their parents, who were reported missing since Wednesday, have been found safe with a family member in Rhode Island, police said Friday.

Police were looking for information on the missing toddlers whose parents took the children to avoid a child services visit.

Officer Mike DeVito said police had earlier contact with the family this week and noticed that living conditions in their home were poor.

The officers contacted the state Department of Children and Families about the living conditions.

He said there was no physical or sexual abuse allegations in the case.

DCF had scheduled a visit to the home for Wednesday or Thursday, DeVito said.

But the family disappeared before the visit would take place, he said.

The family was found with the children, boys ages 3 and 2, safe in Warwick, R.I., with the help of local police and Rhode Island child protection authorities.