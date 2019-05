Girls tennis: Foran Lions defeat Sacred Heart Academy

MILFORD — Foran High improved to 11-5 on the season with a 5-2 victory over Sacred Heart Academy from Hamden on Thursday.

Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Allie Galusko 8-3; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Hamachi Igo 8-2; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Sarah Matthews 8-3; Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Nora Shannon 8-2.

Doubles: Morgan Duffany/Jenn Madu (SHA) def. Izzy Connelly/Natalie Hubler 9-7; Zoe Eichner/Tori Lanese (F) def. Colleen Doyle/Emily Bigeny 8-2; Annie Macky/Sloan’s Summerfield (SHA) def. Clea O’Neil/Olivia Connelly 8-5.

Records: F 11-5, SHA 1-14