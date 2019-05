WEST HAVEN — Jonathan Law won a 9-6 decision from Notre Dame-West Haven on Thursday.

Garrett Tutlis had three hits and a pair of RBIs for coach Greg Silmer’s Lawmen, now 6-10 on the season.

Bryan Reed, Nick Hudak and C.J. Parkin each slammed doubles.

Colby Primavera pitched into the seventh to get the win.

JONATHAN LAW 9, NOTRE DAME 6

Law 003 311 1 9R 12H 1E

ND 012 000 3 6R 5H 4E