Men’s softball: Seadogs embark on 50th season

In the history of Milford men’s recreation softball there are two things you can count on, — the sun will come up in the morning and the Seadogs will take the field.

The Pitstop Seadogs date back to Milford’s original eight–team league of 1969, making them the longest tenured squad.

Having never forfeited a game, players remain today with 10-, 20– and 30–plus years.

Other team history includes division titles in both Milford Rec. and Sunday Morning leagues, CASA Sectional berths in both C and D Divisions, Sunday Morning league champions and Milford City Champions, most recently in 2015.

“Our Philosophy is to start with good people who understand and remember this is a game, we’re here for the fun, competition of the sport, and the friendships of the Seadog family,” said Doug Turner Sr., who joined the team in 1978. This type of success comes from being well organized and having a sponsor, The Pitstop Cafe’, that is loyal to the team and everyone doing what’s in the best interest of the team.

“Over the years, umpires have stated it’s fun to be part of a Seadog game knowing there will be no problems on or off the field. They see the fun we have, even against the highest level of competition we face. I’m proud of our understanding of the basics. The guys play with a never–give–up attitude.

“As a team, we want to give special thanks to Jon Miranda, owner of the Pitstop Café’ in Milford, for his many years of support to the team. We are a team of fathers and sons, brothers, cousins, uncles and nephews, life–long friends and newer teammates that quickly become part of the Seadog family.”