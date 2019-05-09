Two Lauralton students receive four-year Evans scholarships

Two Lauralton Hall students have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following a final selection interview held at The Union League Club in New York City on Feb. 11.

Both caddies have a unique story to tell, reflecting the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need, and outstanding character. They will begin college in the fall of 2019 as Evans Scholars. The Evans Scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years.

Haley Bernier, from Monroe, caddied for three years at Brooklawn Country Club, where she was the only female caddie. She was awarded the Evans Scholarship to Penn State University in University Park. She is currently a senior at Lauralton Hall, where she earned a 3.8 GPA.

Haley is a member of the National Honor Society and National Latin Honor Society. She is captain of the varsity golf team, and also plays on the varsity hockey team. She served as vice president of Student Ambassadors, and played in the jazz band. Haley is involved in Campus Ministry at school and served as a Kairos Leader this year. She is the youngest of four children in a blended family, and her brother Tyler is an Evans Scholar at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Caroline McMullen, from Stamford, caddied for three years at Wee Burn Country Club, where she was the only female caddie. At the club she was awarded Caddie of the Year. She was awarded the Evans Scholarship to the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Caroline is a senior at Lauralton Hall, where she earned a 3.9 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society and National Latin Honor Society. She is captain of the varsity cheer team, vice president of her class and a senior leader in student council. She is president of Latin Club and vice president of Irish Club. In addition, she has led the morning announcements for more than two years. She is the youngest of five children.

“Both of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomize what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said WGA Chairman Frank Morley. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”

The selection meeting at The Union League Club was one of more than 20 such meetings the Evans Scholars Foundation has held across the country through the spring. When the selection meeting process is completed by April, an estimated 280 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.

The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Golf, Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. One of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

Currently, a record 985 caddies are enrolled in 18 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 10,830 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

“These young women have shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course,” said John Kaczkowski, WGA President and CEO. “We welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”

Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by 32,000 golfers across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $10 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the third of four PGA TOUR Playoff events in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.