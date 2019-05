Jonathan Law improved to 9-2 on the season with a 164-185 victory over North Haven on Wednesday.

Ryan Bedell medaled for the Lawmen, shooting a 37 at the par 35 course at Orange Hills.

Ryan Mola holed a 39, Zach Smith a 44 and Anthony Lomax a 44.

North Haven was led by Alex Kirtland 39, Julia Raposo 47, Shane McDonald 51 and Caleb Norris 48.