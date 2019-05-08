Girls tennis: Law defeats Career for ninth win on season

MILFORD — Jonathan Law swept Career Magnet, 7-0, at the Leroy Doolittle Courts at Eisenhower Park on Wednesday.

Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Esmeralda Gutierrez 6-0, 6-0; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Veronica Borowski 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Evelyn Espinosa 6-0, 6-0; Diya Daruka (L) def. Johanna Cando 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Amelia Mower/Jenna Stash (L) def. Michelle Cottes/Angelina Saunders 6-0, 6-0; Bridget Sanchez/Sophie Maselli (L) def. Stephany Ocotitia/Sona Misra 6-0, 6-0; Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus (L) def. Ashley Royas/Alexandia May 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Law 9-6