Girls tennis: Foran High loses to Amity Spartans

MILFORD — Foran High lost to Amity High, 7-0, on Wednesday.
Singles:
Sarah Bullers (A) def. Grace Hiza 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Pitter (A) def. Sarah Lockwood 6-1, 6-2; Adithi Wijesekera (A) def. Eleanor Noyes 6-1, 6-0; Chloe Gherloue (A) def. Tori Lanese 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles:
Annika Minnotti/Catalina Betancor (A) def. Izzy Connelly/Natalie Hubler 6-0, 6-2; Eesha Acharga/Gabby McGovern (A) def. Meghan Stokes/Zoe Eichner 6-0, 6-1; Brittany Gambardella/Rosie Do (A) def. Clea O’Neil/Olivia Connelly 6-2, 6-2.
Records: Foran 10-5, Amity 14-2
Facebook Comments