Baseball: Law falls to East Haven

MILFORD — Jonathan Law lost to East Haven, 10-3, on Wednesday.

Leading Law was Garrett Tutlis with a triple and three RBIs.

Zach Merchant and Vinny Schulte hit doubles.

For East Haven, Jack Kabel had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Steve Mingione, Nate Furino and Hunter Santana each had two hits.

EAST HAVEN 10, JONATHAN LAW 3

EH 411 013 0 10R 12H 0E

Law 003 000 0 3R 5H 0E

Batteries: EH-Nick Furino (WP), Gianni Mumford (6) and Mike Streeto; Law Zach Merchant (LP), Tyler Simon (2), Justin Judge (3), Colby Primavera (6), Andrew Hertzog (7) and Vinny Schulte, Luke Pleimann (7)

Records: Law (5-10) East Haven (9-7)