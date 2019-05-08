Baseball: Law falls to East Haven

MILFORD — Jonathan Law lost to East Haven, 10-3, on Wednesday. 

Leading Law was Garrett Tutlis with a triple and three RBIs. 

Zach Merchant and Vinny Schulte hit doubles. 

For East Haven, Jack Kabel had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Steve Mingione, Nate Furino and Hunter Santana each had two hits. 

EAST HAVEN 10, JONATHAN LAW 3 

EH   411 013 0   10R 12H 0E 

Law 003 000 0     3R   5H 0E 

Batteries: EH-Nick Furino (WP), Gianni Mumford (6) and Mike Streeto; Law Zach Merchant (LP), Tyler Simon (2), Justin Judge (3), Colby Primavera (6), Andrew Hertzog (7) and Vinny Schulte, Luke Pleimann (7)  

Records: Law (5-10) East Haven (9-7)  

