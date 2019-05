Boys lacrosse: McVoy scores four goals, Foran tops Hamden

Foran High defeated Hamden, 13-4, on Wednesday.

Ethan McVoy had four goals and three assists, as coach Brian Adkins’ Lions improved to 7-6.

Matt Davidson (assist) and Teddy Mauro each scored three goals.

Andrew Janik had two goals and Logan Zahariades one goal

Ryan DeMarco and Evan White had assists.

For Hamden, Attilio LaVecchia had two goals. Sam Levine and Alan Cozzolino both had a goal.

FORAN 13, HAMDEN 4

Hamden 1 1 2 0 – 4

Foran 4 3 3 3 – 13

Records: Hamden 3-9; Foran 7-6

Saves: Hamden Chaz Cox 16; Foran Simon Collette 8

Shots: Hamden 23; Foran 37