Baseball: Piscitelli pitches Foran past Wilbur Cross

NEW HAVEN — Rich Piscitelli went the distance to pitch Foran High to a 6-1 win over Wilbur Cross on Wednesday. 

Piscitelli allowed only four hits and a third inning run, as coach Garrett Walker’s Lions improved to 9-8. 

Justin DeEll was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. 

Mike Simonelli and Rich Carino both drove in runs. 

Alex Suarez, Cal Melendez, Angel Galindez, and Valez all had hits for Cross (10-5). 

FORAN 6, WILBUR CROSS 1 

Foran – 202 020 0 – 6 10 2 

Cross – 001 000 0 – 1 4 0 

Batteries: Foran- Rich Piscitelli (W) and Sam Sinisgalli; WC – Bautista, Alex Suarez, Cal Melendez and Rivera 

