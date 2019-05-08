Baseball: Piscitelli pitches Foran past Wilbur Cross

NEW HAVEN — Rich Piscitelli went the distance to pitch Foran High to a 6-1 win over Wilbur Cross on Wednesday.

Piscitelli allowed only four hits and a third inning run, as coach Garrett Walker’s Lions improved to 9-8.

Justin DeEll was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Mike Simonelli and Rich Carino both drove in runs.

Alex Suarez, Cal Melendez, Angel Galindez, and Valez all had hits for Cross (10-5).

FORAN 6, WILBUR CROSS 1

Foran – 202 020 0 – 6 10 2

Cross – 001 000 0 – 1 4 0

Batteries: Foran- Rich Piscitelli (W) and Sam Sinisgalli; WC – Bautista, Alex Suarez, Cal Melendez and Rivera