Foran High dropped a 5-1 decision to Sacred Heart Academy from Hamden on Wednesday.

Mary Grace Weissauer and Alexa Mendillo each had two hits for coach Julie Johnson’s Lions (9-8).

Lauren Fitzgerald had a double for SHA (11-5).

SACRED HEART ACADEMY 5, FORAN 1

SHA 120 002 0- 5 11 0

Foran 000 000 1- 1 8 3

Records: Foran 9-8, SHA 11-5