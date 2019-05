NEW HAVEN — Jonathan Law defeated Hillhouse High, 24-6, on Wednesday.

Maddie David was 5 for 5 with three runs scored, as coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen upped its mark to 10-5.

Grace Kantor had four hits, scored five runs, and had three RBIs.

Mia Izquierdo was 3-3 for Hillhouse.

JONATHAN LAW 24, HILLHOUSE 6

Law 0 5 4 3 5 7 0 24 20 4

Hillhouse 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 6 4 8

Batteries: Law- Maddie David (2-0) and Sarah Paulus; Hillhouse- Ranasha Frazier and Dasha Smalls