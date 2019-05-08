Katherine Kurata of Milford joins Peace Corps

Katherine Kurata, 22, of Milford, has been accepted into the Peace Corps and will depart for Moldova in June to begin training as an English education volunteer.

“Being a Peace Corps volunteer would allow me to pair my passion for public service and innovation, knowledge of business development, and previous experiences abroad with my professional goals,” Kurata said.

Kurata is the daughter of Stacy and David Kurata of Milford and a graduate of Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford. She attended Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where she earned a bachelor of arts in political science and international affairs in 2019. Prior to joining the Peace Corps, she studied abroad and interned in Shanghai, China.

During the first three months of her service, Kurata will live with a host family in Moldova to become fully immersed in the country’s language and culture. After acquiring the necessary skills to assist the community, Kurata will be sworn into service and assigned to a community in Moldova, where she will live and work for two years with the local people.

“I applied to go wherever I am most needed. Although I did not choose Moldova specifically, I am beyond excited to see where this journey will lead me and to embrace every component of Moldovan culture in order to relish the experiences that lay ahead,” Kurata said.

Kurata will work in cooperation with the local people and partner organizations on sustainable, community-based development projects that improve the lives of people in Moldova and help Kurata develop leadership, technical and cross-cultural skills.

Kurata joins the 109 Connecticut residents currently serving in the Peace Corps and more than 3,600 Connecticut residents who have served in the Peace Corps since 1961.

There are more than 100 volunteers in Moldova working with their communities on projects in education, health and community economic development, according to a Peace Corps spokesperson. During their service in Moldova, volunteers learn to speak local languages, including Romanian and Russian. More than 1,530 Peace Corps volunteers have served in Moldova since the program was established in 1993.