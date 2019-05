The Milford Masonic Family will hold “Treat Mother to Breakfast” on Sunday, May 12, at the Masonic Hall, 59 Broad Street in Milford from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Cost is $8 and includes scrambled eggs or pancakes with bacon or sausage, potatoes, toast, orange juice, and coffee or tea.

Special rates available for families with small children.

For further information call 203-877-4977