Walk to End Epilepsy May 19

Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut (EFCT) will hold the Walk to End Epilepsy (formerly known as Sharon’s Ride.Run.Walk for Epilepsy) on Sunday, May 19, at the Cove Island Park in Stamford.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes a T-shirt, lunch and a purple bandana for dogs; children 10 and under are free. Dogs are welcome on-leash on the walk path. To register, visit epilepsyct.com/walk or register on-site.

Stamford Mayor David Martin will be there to kick off the walk and guest speakers include motivational speaker Beth Usher and Emma Borys, teen ambassador for the Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut.

Special thanks to the Walk to End Epilepsy sponsors: Greenwich Biosciences (Featured sponsor), Stamford Health (Strength sponsor) and Conair and Sherwin-Williams (Courage sponsors).

Registration and additional information for the Walk to End Epilepsy event may be found at epilepsyct.com/walk.