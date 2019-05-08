Guitar concert to benefit the MAC

The MAC’s New England Guitar Society will feature a special showcase by The Mannes School of Music on Sunday, May 19, at 7 p.m., at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue. The New School’s Mannes Guitar Department will perform, under the direction of Michael Newman. All proceeds will go to the Milford Arts Council.

The Mannes School of Music is an institution within The New School where students partake in musical learning. It features undergraduate, graduate and preparatory programs for students to focus on music-related areas of study. The New School is a New York City-based set of institutions that specialize in fields in design and creativity.

The New England Guitar Society is a division of the Milford Arts Council, established to create a nurturing environment for classical guitarists to meet, share ideas, perform, compose, teach and grow as musicians, with a goal to increase public interest in classical guitar, and create future players and audiences.

The Milford Arts Council provides audiences, students, and artists with opportunities and experiences in the arts.

Concert tickets are $15 for MAC members; $20 for nonmembers; and $18 for seniors. Anyone under 18 who is accompanied by an adult may attend for $5.

For more information, visit milfordarts.org/manneslp, contact James Baird, james@bairdguitar.com, 203-260-2884; or Cem Duruöz, gem@duruoz.com, 203-543-8099; or call the MAC, 203-878-6647.