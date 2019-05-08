Girls tennis: Jonathan Law loses to Sheehan Titans

WALLINGFORD — Jonathan Law lost a 5-2 decision to Sheehan High on Tuesday.
Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Srivani Agnihotram 6-0, 6-1; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Grace Waldron 6-3, 6-2; Crystal Gallagher (S) def. Jenna Bagdasarian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Allyssa Cassella (S) def. Diya Daruka 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.
Doubles: Shreya Patel/Christina Cappola (S) def. Amelia Mower/Jenna Stash 6-2, 5-7, 6-2; Caroline Dighello/Rishima Patel (S) def. Bridget Sanchez/Sophie Maselli 6-2, 6-2; Olivia Robles/Daytona Scherb (S) def. Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).
Records: Sheehan 9-7, Law 8-6
