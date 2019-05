Jonathan Law defeated Foran High, 107-48, on Tuesday at the Phillips/Schulte track.

The Lady Lawmen fell to Amity 97-53. They finished the regular season at 9-6.

Coach Linwood Schulte’s team showed its balance, as it took 12 of 17 first places vs. Foran.

Winners for Law against both Foran and Amity were Katelyn Konarski in the 400 meters (64.3 seconds) and Emma Nelly in the high jump (4-10).

Law also swept the 4×800 and 4×400 relays against both teams.