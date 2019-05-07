Boys track and field: Jonathan Law defeats Foran High

Jonathan Law defeated Foran High, 123-27, on Tuesday.

4X800 Law 8:44 (Wasserman, Birks, Rosero, McKenna-Hansen), 4X100 Law 43.65 (Lazar, Washington, Jacobs, Plaskon), 110HH Law 16.0 (Lacadie), 100m Law 10.9 (Plakson), Jav Law 126-3 (Karas), Shot Put Law 42-7 (Gargano), Long Jump Law 18-1 (Jacobs), 400m Foran 52.2 (Scott-Purdy), 300IM Law 43.8 (Warters), 800m Law 2:04.3 (Wootton), Discus Foran 89-7 (Scheck), Triple Jump Law 38-6 1/2 (Contaxis), High Jump Law 6-1 (Contaxis), 200m Law 22.7 (Jacobs), 3200m Law 11:01 (Somalinga), Pole Vault Foran 13-0 (Constantini), 4X400 Law 3:35 (Wootton, McKenna-Hansen, Washington, Warters)

Records: Law 12-3, Foran 6-8

Next up for both teams is the Lawmen Froshmore meet on Saturday at 9 a.m.